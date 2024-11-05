Skip to Content
Abortion measure passes in Colorado

today at 8:43 PM
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Ballot Measure 79 has passed in Colorado, according to the Associated Press.

The measure adds the right to abortion in Colorado's Constitution, along with opening the door for state funding to be used for abortions outside of cases of rape/incest, or when the mother's life is in danger.

“Our community’s lives depend on reproductive justice. Voters made this clear by enshrining the fundamental right to abortion in our state constitution,” said Dusti Gurule, President and CEO of COLOR Action Fund, in a statement.

The initiative can be read below:

Celeste Springer

