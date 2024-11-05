A last-minute voter’s guide to making your vote count in today’s election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – It's Election Day – and while it might be too late to return your ballot by mail, there's still time to cast your vote at one of El Paso County's 41 ballot drop boxes or in-person at one of 38 Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs).

You can find the location nearest to you through the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's office site, which also provides information on current voter registration and turnout in the county.

You can even register to vote last-minute today – all you need is an acceptable form of identification. There are 19 accepted forms of identification in Colorado when it comes to voting, including a state driver's license, identification card or passport.

You can register to vote online at www.GoVoteColorado.gov, or in person at a Colorado DMV or any government office.

The cutoff to vote is 7 p.m. tonight, but if you're in line at a VSPC at 7 p.m., stay put – you'll still be able to vote. However, no new voters can join the line, and ballot drop-off boxes will be closed.

If you mailed in your ballot but aren't sure if it's been counted yet, you can check its status through Ballottrax, a program used by the state of Colorado to ensure voters know where their ballot is at every step of the way.

Looking for more info on ballot initiatives and candidates? Check out KRDO13's 2024 Voter Guide, which breaks down everything you need to know.