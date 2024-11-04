Runner undergoes emergency surgery after dog attack in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway after a Colorado Springs women was brutally attacked by a three-legged, four-year-old, Catahoula mix dog.

The incident happened as she was running on Collegiate Drive, not far from Union and North Academy.

The bite was so bad, Lee Jackson says she had to be rushed to emergency surgery, "I'm afraid to walk in my own neighborhood till I know what's going on with with animal control and the dog."

Animal Law Enforcement has confirmed they are investigating. At this time, a summons for one count of owning a dangerous animal has been issued to the owner of the dog, Megan Krause.

KRDO13 did reach out to Krause. While she did not answer our request for an interview, she sent us the following message...

"It is inaccurate to characterize this situation as an unprovoked attack. As provided in my self reported statement to animal control, a person trying to pass us on the sidewalk, startled me and my properly leashed dogs when they approached from behind with no notice. Then, and while both me and my dogs were still trying to get our bearings, without permission that same person attempted to move my dog by laying hands on him. He defended us from a stranger entering our space without permission after both of us were startled."

In court documents obtained by KRDO13, Krause told police she did hear a women say excuse me, but by the time she could react, Jackson was already pushing her dog which prompted his reaction.

Jackson says she's simply glad it didn't end up worse than it was, "My normal run, you know, trying to stay fit, trying to stay healthy. I guess I could be really, really angry about it. But, you know... I'm glad it was not a child."

Animal Law Enforcement tells KRDO13 that due to the level of Jackson's injuries, charges against Megan Krause have been elevated.