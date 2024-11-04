New virtual golf sim, “Golf DEN”, opens at Denver International Airport

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Normally we go to airports to avoid long drives, but Denver International Airport, DIA, is hoping a new virtual golf simulator will keep flyers and customers coming back to work on their long-game ahead of a long flight.

According to officials with DIA, "Golf DEN", a new virtual golf simulator, is set to tee off on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. in DIA's Concourse A.

Golf DEN offers a variety of pricing options depending on how long golfers intend to swing before they set off. League packages will also be available for customers who are not just putting around. Those pricing options are available on Golf DEN's website.

Golf DEN will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can book a reservation online right now.