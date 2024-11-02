Skip to Content
Tracking snow Sunday night into Monday

Updated
today at 7:51 AM
Published 5:27 AM

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with milder temps in the 50's and 60's

SUNDAY: Partly sunny in the morning with highs in the 50's before noon then increasing clouds through the afternoon with falling temps into the 40's. Rain changing to snow will spread across the Palmer Divide after 6pm with snow showers building south across the forecast region through the overnight timeframe. Overnight lows in the 20's and 30's

MONDAY: WEATHER ALERT- Snow showers will likely be ongoing through the morning commute with some partially covered roads, especially along HWY 24 and I-25 through the Palmer Divide. Reduced visibility possible due to blowing snow.

Julia Donovan

