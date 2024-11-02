Ski season is now underway in parts of Colorado

KEYSTONE, Colo. (KRDO)- Get your skis and snowboards ready, because some Colorado ski areas are starting to open for the season.

Keystone is the first resort to open on the Epic Pass, on Nov. 2, 2024. The resort is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arapahoe Basin also opened up on Saturday. The lifts at A-Basin will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will operate seven days a week. A-Basin said it plans to continue snowmaking and opening terrain as quickly as possible, starting with Lenawee Face and Dercum Dash.

With the winter season officially underway, Breckenridge is set to open on Nov. 8, followed by Vail on Nov. 15, and Beaver Creek and Crested Butte on Nov. 27.

Closer to home, Monarch Mountain is expected to open for the 2024-2025 ski season on Dec. 4.