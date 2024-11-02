El Paso County Motor Vehicle Departments closed, open as voting centers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - All four of the Motor Vehicle Department branches will be closed for motor vehicle and driver’s license services on November 2, 4 and 5.

Instead, the branches will be open acting as Voter Service and Polling Centers to help with the Election.

If you need to access motor vehicle services, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder recommends using kiosks or going online. To find your local kiosk click here.

To find a voting location or ballot drop box near you click here.