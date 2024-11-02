Skip to Content
News

El Paso County Motor Vehicle Departments closed, open as voting centers

KRDO
By
Published 10:36 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - All four of the Motor Vehicle Department branches will be closed for motor vehicle and driver’s license services on November 2, 4 and 5.

Instead, the branches will be open acting as Voter Service and Polling Centers to help with the Election.

If you need to access motor vehicle services, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder recommends using kiosks or going online. To find your local kiosk click here.

To find a voting location or ballot drop box near you click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content