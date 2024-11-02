Colorado Springs Police search for missing girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working to find a missing 13-year-old.

The department is asking for your help in locating Abigail Nicole Smith.

She was last seen Friday, November, 1st 2024 around 7:30 in the morning near Timberview Middle School.

Police say she is around 4 feet 11 inches tall, with an average build and dark hair.

CSPD says she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue bell-bottom style jeans and black and white Converse shoes.

If you have seen or know of Abigail’s location, they ask you to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.