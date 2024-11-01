Teenager, juvenile hit by car in Colorado Springs Halloween night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two young girls were hit by a car around 10 p.m. on Halloween night.

The department says one female juvenile and one female 19-year-old were struck near the 3000 block of Monica Drive Thursday evening.

CSPD says both were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Officers also say the driver remained on scene after the incident, and no citations have been given out at this time.

CSPD says this is still an active and ongoing investigation.