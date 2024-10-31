Animal law enforcement opens investigation into local pet groomer after viral video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local video is blowing up online, showing what some are calling a case of animal abuse.

While others don't believe it rises to that level, animal law enforcement has opened an investigation into a groomer at Annie's Pet Salon.

A former employee shared the video with KRDO13 after she witnessed what she calls the mishandling of a dog.

Amanda Herrera, the dog's owner, says when she dropped her pets off for grooming on October 18th, she never believed it would lead to such treatment, "Angry. Just disappointed. My dogs go in there every two weeks. I remember when I brought her home, she was a little bit tired and just not the same."

Over the phone, a store employee confirmed to KRDO13 that the groomer in the video is no longer an employee.

KRDO13 has attempted to reach both the owner and the groomer via phone call, texts, and emails, but they have yet to answer.

For now, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region tells us that their animal law enforcement team is actively investigating.

They say they are in communication with the grooming facility and could potentially make contact with the groomer in the video on Friday.