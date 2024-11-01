Soldier charged with murder after Fort Leonard Wood sergeant found dead in dumpster

By Michelle Watson, Dalia Faheid and Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — A 21-year-old soldier stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, has been charged with murder in the death of a sergeant whose body was found in a dumpster on the military base after she disappeared.

Spc. Wooster Rancy – a combat engineer with the 5th Engineer Battalion – is facing charges for the murder of Sgt. Sarah Roque on October 20 and obstructing justice in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rancy is in pretrial confinement awaiting a preliminary hearing, a Thursday news release from Fort Leonard Wood said. It is unclear if Rancy has an attorney at this time.

Roque, 23, was missing from her morning formation at Fort Leonard Wood on October 21, prompting an immediate search by her unit members, according to authorities. The base’s emergency services and local law enforcement agencies were notified. Fort Leonard Wood is about 140 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Her body was found later in the evening in a dumpster on the base, according to Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Fort Leonard Wood’s commanding officer. Days later, on October 24, the base announced that a person of interest had been taken into custody in connection with the death.

Roque’s death is under investigation by the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID). It’s unclear whether there was a relationship between Rancy and Roque, and a motive in the killing has not been announced. Both of them were members of the Fifth Engineer Battalion. CNN has sought comment from CID and the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.

Rancy is currently being held in pretrial confinement awaiting the preliminary hearing, Beck said at a Friday news conference.

The Fort Leonard Wood community is “devastated” by the tragic loss, Beck had said at an earlier news conference. He extended his “deepest sympathies” to Roque’s family, friends and fellow soldiers.

“Unfortunately, the outcome of our efforts was one that we had all hoped and prayed would not happen,” Beck said. “As our team continues to mourn, please know that our focus remains on providing the care, support and resources needed during this difficult time for the unit and most importantly, the family.”

Rancy, originally from North Miami, Florida, joined the Army in 2022 and attended basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood.

Roque, a native of Lubbock, Texas, was a bridge crew member and mine dog handler with the K9 Detachment in the 5th Engineer Battalion, a release from Fort Leonard Wood said.

She enlisted in 2020 and attended basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood, the release added. Roque received the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Roque received a “hero’s welcome” from first responders and residents in Ligonier, Indiana, when her family returned home with her body earlier this week, Beck said. Community members lined the streets Tuesday as Roque’s remains arrived, and many attended a vigil held in her honor. Meanwhile, in Missouri, Beck said her unit held a memorial Thursday to honor and remember the “proud and brave soldier.”

“While that does not bring closure, that is a critical step in the healing of that unit and the family,” Beck said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags in Noble County, where Roque’s family lives, to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday in remembrance of the sergeant, CNN affiliate WPTA reported.

City officials in Ligoner had ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff until Roque’s burials and launched fundraising efforts to build a memorial at the West Noble School Corporation Memorial Gardens.

Roque’s funeral is scheduled to take place on November 2 in Indiana, according to her obituary. Roque is survived by her parents and three brothers, the obituary said.

“Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably,” the release said. Her death caused “a tremendous void throughout our team.”

