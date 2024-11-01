NICU babies, patients and families get special Halloween celebration from Children’s Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Thursday, Children's Hospital Colorado team members decked out in Halloween gear to host a special celebration – all aimed at making the hospital feel a little more like a home away from home.

As part of what Children's Colorado calls one of its "most beloved annual traditions," team members from across the state donned their best costumes to help perform in a flash mob, all choreographed by Columbine High School students. The staff was joined by Denver Broncos cheerleaders to perform for patients, families and fellow team members.

But the fun didn't stop there! Some NICU babies donned tiny costumes for photoshoots to mark their first-ever Halloween celebration.

Children's Hospital – Colorado

The photoshoots are thanks to the team's Sunshine and Celebration Committees in Aurora and Colorado Springs, a group of NICU nurses, support staff and volunteers that help families celebrate milestones while in the hospital.

Lastly, Children's Colorado hosted a Halloween party for patients featuring crafts, Halloween activities and the team's Medical Dogs – who dressed for the celebration as well!