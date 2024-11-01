Colorado Springs police non-emergency line experienced temporary outages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) non-emergency line is currently experiencing outages, according to the department.

CSPD says 911 is not affected, however, if you need to report a non-emergency, you can wait for the designated line to open or make a report online.

🚨COMMUNITY NOTIFICATION🚨



The CSPD Non-Emergency line (719-444-7000) is currently experiencing technical difficulties and intermittent outages.



911 is not affected and is working properly. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 1, 2024

The department wants to remind people that if you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911.

At 9:03 CSPD said that the issues were resolved and the non-emergency number is fully operational again.