Colorado Springs police non-emergency line experienced temporary outages

today at 9:08 AM
Published 8:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) non-emergency line is currently experiencing outages, according to the department.

CSPD says 911 is not affected, however, if you need to report a non-emergency, you can wait for the designated line to open or make a report online.

The department wants to remind people that if you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911.

At 9:03 CSPD said that the issues were resolved and the non-emergency number is fully operational again.

Celeste Springer

