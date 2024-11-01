Colorado Springs police non-emergency line experienced temporary outages
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) non-emergency line is currently experiencing outages, according to the department.
CSPD says 911 is not affected, however, if you need to report a non-emergency, you can wait for the designated line to open or make a report online.
🚨COMMUNITY NOTIFICATION🚨— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 1, 2024
The CSPD Non-Emergency line (719-444-7000) is currently experiencing technical difficulties and intermittent outages.
911 is not affected and is working properly.
The department wants to remind people that if you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911.
At 9:03 CSPD said that the issues were resolved and the non-emergency number is fully operational again.