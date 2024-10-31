Southern Colorado food banks, pantries receive over $2 million in funding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Several food banks and pantries across the state are receiving $2.6 million in funding from the state of Colorado.

The Governor’s Office, Colorado Department of Human Services, and Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger came together on Tuesday to announce the distribution of a combined $2,611,500 in funding to 88 emergency food assistance providers in the state.

83 food pantries will receive a combined total of $1 million, while $1,611,500 will be allocated to the five Feeding Colorado food banks and their hunger-relief partners.

“Our network of five regional food banks and over 1,200 partner agencies reach every county in Colorado,” said Mandy Nuku, executive director of Feeding Colorado. “Amid unprecedented access to our services, we’re grateful for the opportunity to provide more food through this State funding to our hunger-relief partners, who serve their local communities day in and day out.”

Several Southern Colorado food banks and pantries received state funding, including:

Care & Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado (a Feeding Colorado food bank)

Food to Power

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

Pueblo Food Project

Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado

Rocky Mountain SER / Jobs For Progress, Inc. (RMSER)

Chinook Center

View the full list of grantees, sorted by region, here.

“Thanks to partnerships, like the one we have with the Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger, children and families are able to get nutritious food when they need it the most and right in their own communities," said Kathy Underhill, Food Distribution Programs manager at the Colorado Department of Human Services. “This critical State funding makes sure Coloradans have the resources they need to thrive.”

The Community Food Grants program provides funding to qualifying food pantries and food banks to help them acquire and distribute health foods directly to individuals and families, Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger said.

The provided grants are intended to be used to purchase meat, dairy, and fresh produce from local farmers, ranchers, and producers, and also aim to expand access to foods important to individuals' cultural identities and/or spiritualities.

“This State funding allows us to invest in local solutions to local problems, so everyone can access the food they choose, where they want it, and when they need it,” said Joël McClurg, executive director of systems for the Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger.