Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial Foundation hosts ‘Blue Smoke’ fundraiser event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation (PPRPOM) is hosting its annual Blue Smoke fundraiser!

The event is one of two events that PPRPOM organizes each year to raise money to preserve the memorial in Memorial Park. Maintenance of the memorial includes costs for annual landscaping, ensuring that the flags continue to wave, putting in skateboarder deterrent strips, and, most importantly, safeguarding the names on the memorial wall.

The memorial was the vision of a few but was built by members of the community who came together to dedicate it to the men and women of law enforcement who have died in the line of duty.

Blue Smoke features tasty creations by BBQ teams, spirits and beer, and has music by the Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band.

Tickets are on sale now! Click here to buy tickets.