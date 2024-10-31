Skip to Content
News

Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial Foundation hosts ‘Blue Smoke’ fundraiser event

KRDO
By
New
Published 8:51 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation (PPRPOM) is hosting its annual Blue Smoke fundraiser!

The event is one of two events that PPRPOM organizes each year to raise money to preserve the memorial in Memorial Park. Maintenance of the memorial includes costs for annual landscaping, ensuring that the flags continue to wave, putting in skateboarder deterrent strips, and, most importantly, safeguarding the names on the memorial wall.

The memorial was the vision of a few but was built by members of the community who came together to dedicate it to the men and women of law enforcement who have died in the line of duty.

Blue Smoke features tasty creations by BBQ teams, spirits and beer, and has music by the Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band.

Tickets are on sale now! Click here to buy tickets.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content