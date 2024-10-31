Locals vs. Tourists in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains

OURAY, Colo. (KRDO) - Businesses in our San Juan Mountains are rejoicing as another record breaking tourist season wraps up, but some locals are worried their slice of paradise could get destroyed by the influx of visitors. We traveled out to Ouray to learn more about the balancing act so many Colorado mountain towns face when it comes to keeping the locals, the economy and the environment happy.

“My business would not exist without tourism,” John Weihert, owner of Mouse’s Chocolate & Coffee told KRDO.

Tourism has kept Ouray booming after the Gold Rush.

“Ouray, Ridgway, Telluride all could have been one of the towns that disappeared,” Kentee Pasek, a third generation Ouray resident and social media guru, argues. “If we didn’t have tourism, we wouldn’t be here.”

But even with Kentee’s social media success luring people to Ouray to see her talented dog Dexter and their gorgeous home, she understands the need to maintain that same natural beauty those tourists come to see.

“We don’t want the place to look like trash,” she said. “We don’t want the roads to be overrun, but we do want to be able to sustain ourselves.”

Kailey Rhoten, head of tourism marketing for the city, hears these concerns in her sleep at this point. She told KRDO Ouray saw its largest ever bump in visitors during COVID.

“The mountains became the playland for everybody,” Kailey explained.

Ouray gained around a 30% increase in sales tax revenue during tourist season from 2019 to 2020, and the numbers have continued to rise each year since.

The city surveyed the locals and found out many think it’s all too much.

“It’s really tough to just drive through,” said local Yvonn Spaulding. “And then find a place to park? Lots of luck!”

So, Ouray actually started dialing back on summertime marketing. The city also started pop-up booths on the trails, encouraging people to clean up after themselves.

The Forest Service is now ramping up efforts, too, releasing a plan last month to limit the number of hikers on the iconic Blue Lakes Trail which sees an estimated 35,000 hikers every year.

“Trampling of vegetation, erosion, human waste has become a huge problem in the area,” Dana Gardunio, the Ouray District Ranger, listed the impacts of the growing number of visitors.

Dana expects the plan to roll out summer of 2026 – saying the Forest Service’s original goal of enacting the permit system in 2025 doesn’t seem likely considering the intricacies involved.

“While I think a lot of people aren’t necessarily excited that we’re going to have a permit system, I think they recognize it is something that really needs to happen,” Dana answered when asked what feedback has been like.

It’s a work in progress… a give and take.

“What’s best for the locals but what’s also best for business,” Kailey reiterates the need for balance.

“How are we going to be kind to our earth and how are we going to be kind to our pocketbooks?” Kentee asks the big question.

Know something interesting going on in a Colorado mountain town you'd like featured on KRDO? Email our mountain reporter Julia Donovan at julia.donovan@krdo.com.