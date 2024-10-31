Keystone Resort announces opening day for 2024-2025 season

KEYSTONE, Colo. (KRDO) - Skiers hoping to be first to hit the slopes in Keystone now know when they'll have the opportunity.

Keystone Resort announced Thursday that opening day will be Nov. 2, featuring two miles of ride on Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails.

📷ATTENTION KEYSTONE POWDERHOUNDS, THIS IS NOT A DRILL📷 Keystone Resort opens for the 2024/25 season THIS SATURDAY, November 2, at 9 AM with OVER TWO MILES of skiable terrain! pic.twitter.com/pVhwg2jFsQ — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) October 31, 2024

Resort officials say skiers who come out on opening day will be welcomed with free donuts and hot coffee.

In a release, resort officials say the slopes will be accessed via the River Run Gondola, with skiing and riding off the Montezuma Express lift.

Starting on Saturday, the resort will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., staying open until 7 p.m. for night skiing on select evenings.