Skip to Content
News

Keystone Resort announces opening day for 2024-2025 season

Katie Young, Keystone Resort
By
Published 3:04 PM

KEYSTONE, Colo. (KRDO) - Skiers hoping to be first to hit the slopes in Keystone now know when they'll have the opportunity.

Keystone Resort announced Thursday that opening day will be Nov. 2, featuring two miles of ride on Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails.

Resort officials say skiers who come out on opening day will be welcomed with free donuts and hot coffee.

In a release, resort officials say the slopes will be accessed via the River Run Gondola, with skiing and riding off the Montezuma Express lift.

Starting on Saturday, the resort will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., staying open until 7 p.m. for night skiing on select evenings.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content