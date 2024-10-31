CBI, Pueblo Police collecting DNA samples from families of missing persons to aid in search efforts

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Police Department is teaming up with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to hold a Missing Persons Open House, allowing families of missing people to provide photos and DNA samples to aid in search efforts.

The open house will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Pueblo Police Department's community room, located at 200 South Main St.

According to the CBI, the purpose of the event is to collect family reference DNA samples from individuals biologically related to the missing person. PPD and the CBI are hoping to collect at least two samples per case.

Though DNA from a mother and father is preferable, the CBI said they're able to collect a reference sample from a child of the missing person, as well as take samples from more distant relatives if necessary.

The DNA collection process consists of a cheek swab and should take no more than 30 minutes, the CBI said.

Law enforcement is also encouraging families to bring photos and medical and dental records of their missing loved one to aid in the search.

No appointments are necessary for the open house, and families are encouraged to stop by at whatever time works best for them.