Supreme Court allows Virginia to purge suspected noncitizens from voter registration rolls

(CNN) — A divided Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Virginia to implement a program that state officials say is aimed at removing suspected noncitizens from its voter registration rolls, siding with Republicans in one of its first significant decisions tied to next week’s election.

The decision, which came without explanation and over the dissent of the court’s three liberal justices, will allow the state to continue to remove certain voters it suspects of being noncitizens.

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, framed the effort in Virginia as a common-sense way of ensuring noncitizens don’t vote. But the Biden administration, voting rights groups and lower courts said the program also ensnared – and potentially disenfranchised – an unknown number of citizens.

