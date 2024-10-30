Police say they think man suspected of setting fires at ballot boxes in the Portland, Oregon, area intends to strike again

By Chris Boyette and Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators in Oregon searching for the person responsible for three fires at ballot drop boxes in the past few weeks – which damaged hundreds of ballots – believe “it is very possible the suspect intends to continue the attacks,” a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

Fires were set at three ballot boxes in the area in the past three weeks. About 475 damaged ballots were retrieved from a burned ballot box in Vancouver, Washington, and officials are still determining how many were destroyed, according to election officials.

An “incendiary device” found attached to the side of a ballot drop box in Portland, Oregon, early Monday damaged ballots, but most were unaffected because of fire suppressant installed in the ballot box.

Investigators have also linked the two incidents to a third ballot box fire on October 8, also in Vancouver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

