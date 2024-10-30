Skip to Content
Police Foundation of Colorado Springs launches 2025 calendar and new stuffed dogs

Published 8:17 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs (PFCOS) has launched a 2025 K9 "Partners in Protection" calenders!

The calendars feature dog from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) at various landmarks throughout the city.

PFCOS says that all money raised will support the needs of the Explosives Unit K9's, Patrol K9’s and the mission of Police Foundation of Colorado Springs. 

PFCOS also has four new stuffed dogs! K9 Creed, K9 Dutch, K9 Zev and, K9 Riggs are all available for purchase.

To buy a calendar or stuffed dog, click here. Follow PFCOS on Facebook to see when and where they are selling in person.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

