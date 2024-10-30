Divide residents relieved after Highland Lakes Fire evacuations lifted

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - Evacuees from the Highland Lakes Fire are breathing a sigh of relief after a couple sleepless nights on cots, hotel beds or a friend’s couch, fearing flames could destroy their homes.

Dozens of people who live in the Aspen Village area of Divide drove to the street closure on County Road 511 all morning Wednesday, anxious to step foot back in their homes, but turned away by deputies.

When the evacuation orders were lifted at noon, the area was a mad scene with lines of cars waiting to get through both security checkpoints stretching as far as the eye could see – making it all the way to Highway 24 at times.

With the Teller County Sheriff’s Office barring all non-residents from coming into the neighborhoods until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the early backups were mainly due to deputies checking proof of residence for each car.

Charles Smith has lived in Divide for over thirty years. He told KRDO at the Woodland Park Community Church shelter that previous wildfire tragedies in the area are why he takes the evacuations so seriously.

He said his neighbor didn’t evacuate this time – but got lucky.

“As it turned out, it was an okay move because the fire didn’t impact our street,” he explained. “But it could have!”

Charles, like so many in Divide, told us he’s spent quite a bit of time cleaning up his land to try and save his house should a wildfire happen.

“I've probably spent a thousand hours at least doing wildfire mitigation," he said.

But he understands all it takes sometimes is a shift in wind to turn things to turmoil.

Charles believes wildfires simply come with the territory when you live out in the mountains, so he tries his best to stay safe, and leaves the rest to the firefighters and the man upstairs.

