Campground director recalls close encounter from Highland Lakes fire following evacuation

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents who were under evacuation orders following a Teller County fire have now been given permission to finally return home. Initially, the blaze endangered roughly 700 homes according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

However it wasn't just homeowners who were facing concern.

A popular campground was close to the Highland Lakes fire. Just like many residents, they were able to go back after evacuations were lifted at noon on Wednesday.

KRDO13 talked with the wife of Joel Garcia. He's the executive director of Golden Bell Campground. Alivia Garcia told us over the phone that three directors from the campground stayed behind to help out firefighters.

They shared videos with us. In some of the videos, you can see a helicopter flying over the campground.

In another video, you can see the aftermath of the fire.

"There's multiple agencies that are here. We're on the backside of you know, if you're traveling. Our team has been assigned to hold this ridgeline up for the fire. We've got air support, coming in and out. We've got multiple birds dropping around here," said Joel Garcia, Executive Director.

During the course of the fire, the directors from the camp made food for the first responders who were near the campground.