WATCH: Highland Lakes Fire grows to 90 acres; Teller Couty Sheriff says 700 homes threatened

UPDATE: Officials provided an update on the wildland fire burning near Divide Monday evening.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said the fire has been named the Highland Lakes Fire. It has grown to 90 acres and is threatening 700 homes. One home has been lost thus far, but no injuries have been reported.

Citizens should avoid County Road 5 as it is inaccessible, the TCSO said.

The sheriff's office also said the fire was human caused, but added that as the investigation is ongoing, he would not elaborate further.

Woodland Park Community Church will be used as an evacuation center.

Evacuation information can be found below.

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) issued an evacuation order for those living near Beaver Lake Circle in Divide late Monday afternoon.

According to the TCSO, the order now includes the Highland Lakes Subdivision. Those living on Alpine View, Star View Trail, Beaver Lake Place, Beaver Lake Circle, and Golden Bell Lane due to a structure fire near Beaver Lake Circle are also under mandatory evacuation.

The evacuation order also now includes east of Highland Lakes Subdivision. The closest major intersection is Cedar Mountain Road to Golden Bell, Everyone from County Road 51 to Golden Bell north and east to County Road 5 must evacuate.

First responders are on scene.

We will provide updates once we know more.