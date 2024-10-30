As temps drop, assistance opens for Colorado Springs families struggling with utility bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities announced help is on the way for local low-income families who are trying to keep up with their utility bills.

Starting Friday, eligible individuals can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). It's a federally funded program to help families heat their homes throughout the cold.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, during the last season of the program, more than 12,800 customers received LEAP funding which amounted to more than $3 million dispersed.

Those looking to apply can call Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1.

Additionally, customers can apply for Project Cope if they are having difficulties paying their bill due to a personal crisis or emergency. More information can be found here.