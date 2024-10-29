New city text service aims to help residents stay connected, offers prizes for signing up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The city of Colorado Springs is launching a brand-new texting service with the aim of helping residents stay engaged with their local government – and, to encourage people to sign up, is offering some big prizes to one lucky winner.

The new texting service will help residents keep up-to-date on major city issues through weekly updates, the city said.

“We hear from residents all the time that they want to know how they can stay informed, and texting is one of the easiest ways to receive short, quick updates that matter to residents,” said City’s engagement and marketing specialist Joe Hollmann.

To celebrate the service's launch and encourage residents to sign up, the city is offering a prize package to one individual, with the grand prize totaling $1,700.

That winning package offers experiences across Colorado Springs, including:

Four pack of tickets to access Pikes Peak - America’s Mountain.

Four pack of tickets to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

Two tickets to the Colorado College Tiger Hockey game vs. UNLV on Dec. 29.

Four tickets to the Air Force Football game vs. Oregon State on Nov. 16.

Four tickets to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2025 home opener.

Foursome package for 18 holes to Patty Jewett Golf Course.

Foursome package for 18 holes to Valley Hi Golf Course.

Four pack of tickets to Sertich Ice Center (skate rental included).

Hybl Center Performance Package - unlimited access to adult large classes, a gait analysis, and an InBody Body Composition Measurement.

Resident can enter to win the random drawing by subscribing to both the City’s newsletter and texting service by Nov. 1. Once residents sign up, they'll receive a referral link to share with friends. You can receive a bonus entry into the drawing for every friend that signs up.

Participants must be at 18-years or older and a resident of Colorado Springs. To enter, click here.