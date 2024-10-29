Multiple Colorado counties experiencing issues with unscannable ballots

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple Colorado counties, including two in Southern Colorado, are experiencing issues with ballots not scanning.

KRDO13 has confirmed that ballots from a vendor called Fort Orange Press are unscannable. Las Animas and Huerfano Counties both used Fort Orange Press, as did Moffat County in the northwest corner of the state. The unscannable ballots were not issued to every voter in these counties.

According to Huerfano County officials, Fort Orange Press told them that the error occurred at the printer vendor the company uses.

Both Huerfano County and Las Animas County officials said every vote that has already been sent in will still be counted. The Las Animas County Clerk urged citizens who have yet to mail in their ballot to vote in person.

Moffat County officials said to ensure that voters’ selections are properly counted, bipartisan teams of election judges will follow the "well-established and strictly regulated ballot duplication process." This is a normal process during every election that election judges use to ensure ballots that have been damaged or are otherwise unscannable can be counted, according to county officials.