Moving company hosts drive to support veterans with donation boxes stationed around town
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs moving company is kicking off its first ever "Movers for Military" campaign, aiming to give back to our community's veterans ahead of the holiday season.
Two Men and a Truck is joining forces with the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to collect donations for veterans in need.
They're asking for canned food items, winter clothing and household items, with several drop-off locations across Colorado Springs:
- Fallen Heroes Tattoo and Piercing, 524 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
- Capital Truck Repair, 3340 Capital Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80939
- Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
- Action Automotive Service INC., 3335 Fillmore Ridge Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
- Auto Tech Plaza, 425 W Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
- Mission Coffee Roasters INC., 11641 Ridgeline Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
- Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, 7335 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Chief Petroleum Co., 301 S 10th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
- 3 Hundred Days Distilling, 279 Beacon Lite Rd G, Monument, CO 80132
Donations will be collected through Nov. 8.