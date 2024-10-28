Moving company hosts drive to support veterans with donation boxes stationed around town

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs moving company is kicking off its first ever "Movers for Military" campaign, aiming to give back to our community's veterans ahead of the holiday season.

Two Men and a Truck is joining forces with the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to collect donations for veterans in need.

They're asking for canned food items, winter clothing and household items, with several drop-off locations across Colorado Springs:

Fallen Heroes Tattoo and Piercing , 524 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

, 524 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905 Capital Truck Repair , 3340 Capital Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80939

, 3340 Capital Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80939 Pizzeria Rustica , 2527 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

, 2527 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 Action Automotive Service INC. , 3335 Fillmore Ridge Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

, 3335 Fillmore Ridge Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Auto Tech Plaza , 425 W Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

, 425 W Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Mission Coffee Roasters INC ., 11641 Ridgeline Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

., 11641 Ridgeline Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery , 7335 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

, 7335 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Chief Petroleum Co. , 301 S 10th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

, 301 S 10th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 3 Hundred Days Distilling, 279 Beacon Lite Rd G, Monument, CO 80132

Donations will be collected through Nov. 8.