Father and son arrested for mother’s murder in Southwest Colorado town

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a father and son for the murder of the boy's mother in Pagosa Springs.

The CBI said the incident happened on July 2, 2024, in Pagosa Springs, which is a small community, west of the San Luis Valley, near the northeast corner of the Southern Ute Reservation.

According to the CBI, 43-year-old Charles Martinez and his 17-year-old son Hevon Martinez, have both been booked for first-degree murder. The teen will be charged as an adult.

The CBI said 911 dispatchers received an emergency call from a phone belonging to 38-year-old Chrystal Snow on July 2, 2024. When Archuleta County deputies arrived at her home, they discovered she had been shot to death.