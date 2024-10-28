Skip to Content
News

Evacuation orders underway for wildland fire near Divide

By
today at 5:05 PM
Published 4:49 PM

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has issued an evacuation order for those living near Beaver Lake Circle in Divide.

According to the TCSO, the order now includes the Highland Lakes Subdivision. Those living on Alpine View, Star View Trail, Beaver Lake Place, Beaver Lake Circle, and Golden Bell Lane due to a structure fire near Beaver Lake Circle are also under mandatory evacuation.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a pre-evacuation warning was issued for the Highland Lakes Subdivision, the TCSO said.

First responders are on scene.

We will provide updates once we know more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content