Evacuation orders underway for wildland fire near Divide

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has issued an evacuation order for those living near Beaver Lake Circle in Divide.

According to the TCSO, the order now includes the Highland Lakes Subdivision. Those living on Alpine View, Star View Trail, Beaver Lake Place, Beaver Lake Circle, and Golden Bell Lane due to a structure fire near Beaver Lake Circle are also under mandatory evacuation.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a pre-evacuation warning was issued for the Highland Lakes Subdivision, the TCSO said.

First responders are on scene.

We will provide updates once we know more.