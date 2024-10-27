Skip to Content
Prowers County Sheriff investigating death of 2-year-old girl

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Prowers County Coroner says a two-year-old girl was killed in a traffic accident Saturday morning after she was struck and run over by a van in Lamar. They are investigating this as an accident.

The cause of death is still being determined as the Coroner performs his autopsy.

The Prower's County Sheriff says they are actively investigating the incident and have not charged anyone yet for the accident. They responded at 11:30 a.m. to the 500 block of E. Oak Street after a van backed over the little girl.

Prower's County Sheriff says they have interviewed the parents.

They say they have responded to the address where it happened previously, but would not confirm how many times they had been there or what they responded for.

