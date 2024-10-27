Critical mental health services could end if more funding doesn’t come, says Colorado Springs FD

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Local agencies are warning that the money for a life-saving program will soon be gone. It’s the community response team that helps people in crisis, but now the team is facing its own crisis.

If the program does not find a new source for funding, come July 1st when people across El Paso County call 9-1-1 for a mental health crisis, instead of a specialized team showing up to help, the fire and police departments will show up in full force, taking away from other emergencies in an already overwhelmed county.

Mental health experts say losing the community response team (CRT) could be detrimental to the community.

"It's one of those things where people don't think about the resource existing and what the impact it has until it's not there," shared Chief Clinical Officer with Diversus Health, Katie Blickenderfer.

The team responds to crisis calls for people who may hurt themselves or others.

"It's a police officer, a paramedic, and a clinician that go out and travel in a van so that it's less stigmatizing," explained Blickenderfer.

A typical response consists of the officer making sure the area is safe. The paramedic gives medical aid and the clinician helps the person work through their mental health crisis.

But changes to the state's budget left the money going to CRT on the chopping block. The police officers are paid through their general fund, but Colorado Springs Fire Department and Diversus Health clinicians were relying on that money to pay their CRT employees.

"We found an alternative grant still through the state," Blickenderfer added.

But that grant can only support the program through the end of June 2025, running out of money in less than 9 months.

"Now that funding is going to change again, come the end of our fiscal year, which is June 30th, and we don't know what that's going to look like," said Blickenderfer.

The uncertainty also struck a chord with City Council member-at-large David Leinweber.

"I don't feel comfortable with just like, well, we might end it. we might not end it," said Leinweber.

He brought the issue to attention at a city council work session on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, when the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) presented its budget for next year.

"I think the CRT program is outstanding and I hate just to leave it at risk," stated Leinweber.

The risk looms over the community as grant funds run dry.

The city council recommended applying for a grant through the Regional Opioid Abatement Council.

In the meantime, Diversus Health and CSFD will continue to search for funds to keep the program alive.

The Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) says it's working to find a new avenue for local agencies to apply to.