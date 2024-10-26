Motorcyclist in hospital fighting life threatening injuries after Briargate crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, October 25, 2024, around 6:15 p.m. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of a single motorcycle crash in the 2900 block of Briargate Blvd.

When first responders arrived they transported the rider to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.

CSPD's initial investigation revealed the motorcycle rider was eastbound on Briargate Blvd. in the right lane when the motorcycle struck the south curbline of the road as the motorcycle approached a curve in the road.

Police say the rider was then thrown from the motorcycle and hit a tree. Based on this information, the Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The 2900 block of Briargate Blvd. was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene. It has now been reopened.

At this time there have been no updates on the motorcyclist's condition.