Colorado Springs Fire rescues person trapped in crash, I-25 southbound closed

UPDATE: Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a person has been rescued from the vehicle. They are now being transported to a local hospital.

Southbound I-25 is closed south of the Martin Luther King Jr Bypass to Circle Drive due to a traffic accident. All southbound traffic is being diverted to MLK. Please plan for slow speeds.

CSPD says detectives are on the way. They estimate that the highway will be closed for a long time, but they could not give an exact estimate.

Here's a view of the traffic backup on I-25 SB at 11:03 a.m.

KRDO13 took this picture of the turned-over semi truck as well.

A KRDO13 viewer who says he witnessed the crash also sent these photos.

PREVIOUS: The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a rollover traffic accident.

The department says there are "parties" trapped in a vehicle involved in the crash.

CSFD says a semi is also involved in the crash at I-25 and South Circle Dr.

