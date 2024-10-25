Manitou Springs to implement speeding cameras

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs City Council has approved an ordinance to get speeding cameras in the city.

The Mayor of Manitou Springs, John Graham, says the idea behind the new speeding cameras is simple. If you're going too fast you'll get a ticket.

Graham adds it's just a matter of physics.

Manitou Springs Police say it’s an effort to increase safety, especially for people who walk around town.

"A lot of kids walk to school and we've got crosswalk issues that we want to make sure that, that those, those areas are safe," said Mayor John Graham.

Some in the area are surprised to find out about the cameras.

"The traffic is so bad here. You can't really go that fast. I'm surprised they're putting it in here, but it can't hurt," shared Manitou Springs neighbor, Kathy Zilverberg.

The speed cameras are expected to catch drivers at high speeds at the click of a photo.

Cameras are expected to be implemented in the summer of 2025.