Local nonprofit finds creative way to raise money to support those with Cerebral Palsy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs is in desperate need of donations and to raise money, they're auctioning off paintings created by members who have a neurological disorder.

Cerebral Palsy affects a person's ability to move, balance, and maintain posture. But through art, members of the Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs are breaking barriers.

Since the beginning of October, they've been working together as a group painting and creating art on these canvases.

"We have some that do it by their hands, some that are doing it by their feet. some that are doing it by wheelchair, some that have done with paint brushes. We have some with pour paint, the variety is like crazy," said Jordan Bradley, parent.

The association is fundraising trying to bring in more money to fund equipment that will make their lives easier.

For example, an Easy Stand Chair, which turns from a wheelchair to a standing chair runs between $3,000 to $7,000.

In order to continue helping out families they are now auctioning off 23 paintings.

The auction will run until the end of the month.