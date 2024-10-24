Woman turns herself in after attempting to rob Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say a woman voluntarily turned herself in this morning just a few hours after attempting to rob a store in northeast Colorado Springs overnight.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, Colorado Springs police were called to a business in the 2400 block of North Academy Boulevard near Maizeland Road at around 12:40 a.m. for reports of an attempted robbery.

A store clerk reported a woman entering the business armed with a firearm, who demanded money. The suspect ended up leaving empty-handed, fleeing the scene in her vehicle.

Officers later discovered an air pistol in a nearby dumpster, which was determined to be the weapon the woman used during the attempted robbery.

Shortly after, police say the suspect, identified as Sherry Ann Church, voluntarily surrendered at the Stetson Hills Substation and was taken into custody. She has since been booked into the El Paso County jail on attempted robbery charges.

