Search continues for at-risk El Paso County woman

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- Deputies just finished an all-day search for a missing 76-year-old woman in El Paso County. Bernie Moorehead has Alzheimer's and hasn't been seen for a week.

Backpacks packed members of the El Paso County Search and Rescue Team scoured this trail. They're continuing to look for 76-year-old Bernice Moorehead who was last seen at her home in Stratmoor Hills.

"Based on tips and information we've received, we know that she was also in the area as recently as, Monday this week. So that's why we're back out searching," said Sgt. Kurt Smith, El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

They're focused on four locations from Stratmoor to Fountain and this isn't the first time deputies have gone looking for her.

"Our deputies are very familiar with Bernice and have come into contact with her on many occasions. Many times she has walked away from the house and deputies have contacted her and returned her to her house," said Sgt. Smith.

The search and rescue teams were made up of about two dozen people, split into groups of 4 or 5 members who searched 4 different areas along I-25.

"The search and rescue has, canine six and search and look for scent. We do have an item that we can use to give the dogs so that they can search for her scent. They're currently going through the trail areas looking for her," said Sgt. Smith. "We've already started using drones. You'll see drones in that area. They are specifically being used to go through the trails, which follow along I-25 and the creek bed."

Deputies are asking anyone who sees Bernice to give them a call.