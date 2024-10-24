Rebuilt Nebraska home almost ready for move-in after April tornado leveled it

By Aaron Hegarty

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The McMurray family says the apartment they’ve been staying in since a tornado leveled their Elkhorn home on April 26 is much too small.

“It closes in every minute,” 11-year-old Max McMurray said.

Nearly every day, the family drives by to see their home rebuilt on the same lot.

On Wednesday, the family got a look inside for the first time in a while. While new, it’s almost exactly the same as the home that was destroyed. In fact, there are a few improvements: a fireplace and a finished basement.

Charleston Homes is rebuilding 12 Elkhorn homes that were completely destroyed. In mid-November, the McMurrays will be the first of those to move in. They plan to have them all done by April 1 next year.

Charleston Homes President and Owner Marc Stodola said buy-in from their contractors made quick work in the area possible.

Nineteen more Charleston homes were damaged while under construction in the area. Those are complete, including 6 that needed to be demolished.

When Marc and Melissa McMurray saw the tornado from the top of the hill, they grabbed the dog and drove away. Sure enough, they returned to a leveled home. Thankfully, their kids weren’t home. They said a neighbor’s doorbell video showed they left only a minute before the twister arrived.

