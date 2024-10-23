What does a 32% vacancy rate for downtown Colorado Springs mean for the economy?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Whether a 32% vacancy rate in downtown apartments in Colorado Springs is concerning depends on who you ask.

Integrity Matters, an organization that regularly lobbies concerning development in Colorado Springs sent a press release via email to many community members on Tuesday. The press release draws concern with a 34% vacancy rate in downtown Colorado Springs, citing data from the Downtown Development Authority. They call it "alarming" and say it "signals overbuilding." It's because of this, that the organization calls for a moratorium on all new residential building projects downtown.

City authorities and building experts disagree strongly with the group's assessment.

"To suggest that we should stop building is really not just erroneous -- It could really harm Colorado Springs," Jill Gaebler the Executive Director of the Pikes Peak Housing Network says.

Gaebler argues that the new apartment units, over 700 added just in the last two quarters, support overall growth.

This year, two major apartment buildings have opened, the Fiona, and another right behind the soccer field downtown. The last time the vacancy rate was this high was the beginning of 2023 when the last major housing unit opened downtown.

The vacancy rate went back to a healthy spot by the end of the year and has dropped to 32% since the original date came out earlier this week.