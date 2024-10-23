Tesla reports improved earnings

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — Tesla Wednesday reported an unexpected improvement in earnings for the third quarter, lifting its recently battered shares in after-hours trading.

Tesla earned $2.5 billion in the quarter, or 72 cents a share, up 8% from a year ago. Analysts’ consensus forecast had been forecasting earnings per share to slip to 59 cents.

The company has been facing increased competition in the electric vehicle market, especially from Chinese automakers. And investors had sold off shares since they were disappointed by lack of details at a company event earlier this month at which it unveiled plans for self-driving robotaxis.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

