Residents give city leaders feedback on Southeast Strong Community Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The city of Colorado Springs teamed up with the southeast side of the city to kick off their Neighborhood Planning Program.

Dozens of community members and city leaders, like Mayor Yemi Mobolade, packed inside of Stompin’ Groundz on Wednesday night to give their thoughts on the new Southeast Strong Community Plan.

The plan aims to guide future growth and development in 6 neighborhoods on the southeast side of Colorado Springs: Deerfield Hills, Pikes Peak Park North, Pikes Peak Park South, Soaring Eagles, Southborough, and Spring Creek.

Among many topics, improvements to transportation, economic development, and public safety in the southeast were big talkers.

Jennaya Colons was one of the many people who gave feedback, "We talked about when we're building up green spaces, are we also looking at eliminating pollutants? So kind of beautifying while also addressing environmental needs."

City leaders say the 62 page plan addresses key development topics like transportation, economic development, cultural celebration, housing, climate resiliency, public safety, and health.

"It's one thing to say we're going to do a plan, but to then meet with community members and find out ways to implement it and a goal of how we're going to change it and make sure that it always fits the needs of us...It's important, and I think it sets a standard of how it always should be," Colons said.

Community parters of the plan say they've heard first-hand what the southeast area needs, "The community said that transportation was lacking, access to healthy food was lacking, education was lacking, housing," Executive Director of RISE Southeast, Joyce Salazar said.

Now, they are creating ways to improve like adding more grocery stores and affordable and diverse housing options.

The Southeast Strong Community Plan draft is available online to residents for review and comments until November 3rd.

Wednesday nights meeting was one of many to come as the city says their ultimate goal is to create a community plan for every neighborhood within city limits.