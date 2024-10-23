Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa practices for first time since suffering another concussion

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering another concussion in the game against the Buffalo Bills last month.

Tagovailoa was all smiles during the practice session. Dolphins’ star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, was very excited, saying having Tagovailoa back almost made him cry.

Hill said Tagovailoa was sharp at practice.

“Feel like old times. Me and him connected on a few deep shots today, kind of had me feel good today,” Hill said. “Just having him in the lineup, having him call the plays, having him direct the offense, just hearing his voice. … He’s a big part of this team.”

As for those NFL fantasy league owners who have Hill on their roster, the 30-year-old said, “Strike up the f**king band! We’re back, baby! Start me this week!”

Even though Tagovailoa returned to the field, the 26-year-old has yet to clear concussion protocol in order to play in Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Monday, Tagovailoa addressed people’s concerns that he may get hurt again.

“I appreciate your concern,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “I really do. I love this game and I love it to the death of me. That’s it.”

Tagovailoa said Monday he will not wear a Guardian Cap, a soft-shell helmet covering, saying it’s “a personal choice.”

He does wear the VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX ID QB helmet, the team told CNN. That helmet, according to the NFL and NFL Players Association, is the safest helmet for quarterbacks.

Running back Raheem Mostert said the team spoke to Tagovailoa about the importance of protecting himself.

“We have been talking ever since his injury. I’ve been telling him, ‘You need to work on sliding,’” Mostert said. “He knows that he has to protect himself a little bit better. Moving forward only he can control those things, right? We can say those things to him until we’re blue in the face. … You can bring a horse to the water but you can’t make him drink.”

On September 12, Tagovailoa suffered another concussion when he dove for a first down and took a hit from Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa was able to walk off the field under his own power after the collision. Tagovailoa said Monday he’s been symptom-free since the day after the injury.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked before practice Wednesday why Tagovailoa was placed on the reserve/Injured list if the quarterback said he was symptom-free.

“We maximized the amount of experts that their expertise is the brain and the head and we do everything we can to make sure all those things are available,” McDaniel told the press. “The medical experts are advising you to do one thing. The whole issue was he needed time to rest for of that injury.”

Per NFL protocol, every player diagnosed with a concussion must follow a five-step process before returning to practice, which takes into account a player’s history with concussions and the future risk of any further head injuries.

As for Tagovailoa’s return, McDaniel said it was a “big deal” for the team since he is the captain and leader of the franchise.

“During this stretch where he hasn’t been on the field, he’s in a more powerful place with the team,” McDaniel said. “He signed up to play, not coach on the sidelines. I think overall the team will be very excited to have the quarterback back.”

The Dolphins went 1-3 without their signal caller, as the offense averaged a league-low 8.75 points per game during his absence.

McDaniel hopes his starting quarterback has a couple of good practices so he can be cleared to play and that it is his decision on whether he should play.

“You control what you can control. You have the injury. You have an absolute flooding of the best information possible. Tua’s allowed to have conversations and decide what he wants to do with his career,” McDaniel said. “Just excited that he’s going to do what he loves to do today on the grass.”

After leading the Dolphins to the playoffs last season, Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year contract extension in the offseason, reportedly worth $212.4 million.

