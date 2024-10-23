Domestic violence deaths in Colorado decreased last year, new report reveals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – New research from the Colorado Attorney General's Office is revealing that domestic violence deaths are down across the state.

According to the 2024 Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board's Annual Report, there were 58 deaths linked to domestic violence incidents in 2023 – a decrease from the 94 deaths reported in 2022.

In total, the state saw 47 domestic violence cases last year. Of these, 30 victims were killed by current or former intimate partners, and seven other victims (called collateral victims in the report) also lost their lives. More than half of the collateral victims were children of the couples involved.

2024 Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board Annual Report

Domestic violence fatalities (DVFs) account for 11% of all homicides in Colorado in 2023, the report found.

Similar to reports from years prior, the majority of DMF perpetrators were male, and firearms were reported as the most common cause of death. The DVF victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 70, and the DV perpetrators’ ages ranged from 15 to 81, the report found.

This year's report also revealed rural areas in the state saw disproportionately higher rate of DVFs compared to urban areas.

State officials say there's still work to be done.

“Even as we see a decrease in domestic violence fatalities, we cannot be complacent,” Attorney General Phil Weiser, who also chairs the board, said. “Every life lost is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to combat domestic violence with a sense of urgency. It is imperative that we work together to create safer communities and support those affected by this violence.”

The board made multiple recommendations in the report to better protect domestic violence survivors, including:

Enhancing training for court professionals : Developing comprehensive domestic violence trainings for child and family investigators and parental responsibility evaluators that address risk factors, coercive control and compassion fatigue.

: Developing comprehensive domestic violence trainings for child and family investigators and parental responsibility evaluators that address risk factors, coercive control and compassion fatigue. Expanding the use of risk assessment tools: Increasing the use of risk assessment tools for organizations that work directly with survivors, including the increased use of the Lethality Assessment Protocol in law enforcement settings.

Increasing the use of risk assessment tools for organizations that work directly with survivors, including the increased use of the Lethality Assessment Protocol in law enforcement settings. Implementing a victim notification system : Establishing a system to notify domestic violence victims when the subject of a protection order attempts to purchase a firearm.

: Establishing a system to notify domestic violence victims when the subject of a protection order attempts to purchase a firearm. Addressing economic abuse in relationships: Providing more protection for domestic violence victims of economic abuse, including coerced debt, to ensure financial control and exploitation don't prevent survivors from escaping abusive relationships.

The Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board was established in 2017 to examine data on domestic violence in the state and identify ways to prevent these tragedies, the Attorney General's Office said.

“Domestic violence fatality review boards play such a critical role in preventing future deaths," said Carmen Lewis, a board member and the executive director of Rise Above Violence in Pagosa Springs. "We continue to learn, modify, and improve responses based on these fatalities, creating more advanced and effective interventions each year."

If you or someone you know needs help, there are resources available. If you are in a crisis or need immediate support, dial 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE (7233). For a comprehensive list of resources available throughout Colorado, visit www.violencefreecolorado.org.