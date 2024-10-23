Colorado ranked #2 nationally for electric vehicle sales in 2024

COLORADO (KRDO) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced that according to the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, the state is now ranked second nationally in electric vehicles sales in 2024.

“Colorado is now second in the nation in electric vehicle sales and we are proud to see the impact that Electric Vehicles are having on our air quality, while saving Coloradans money. Colorado is breaking down barriers to accessing EVs by making them more affordable across the state. While second is a great place to be, we will continue pushing to be number one.” Governor Jared Polis

According to the Governor's Office, electric vehicles account for more than 23 percent of new car sales this year and 27.8 percent of sales during the most-recently reported quarter.

All Coloradans are eligible for a $5,000 state tax credit for purchasing or leasing a new electric vehicle with a manufacturer's suggested retail price under $80,000, and an additional $2,500 for electric vehicles under $35,000. The state tax credit will decrease to $3,500 at the start of 2025.