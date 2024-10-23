City plans to focus on improving the southeast part of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The city is planning to focus on improving the southeast part of Colorado Springs.

There are six neighborhoods the city is planning to focus on. They're all located between I-25 and Powers Boulevard.

Those neighborhoods include Deerfield Hills, Pikes Peak Park North and Spring Creek.

City Officials said this area is one that they considered under invested in and that's why it's the first neighborhood they plan to make improvements in.

The city released its preliminary plan that aims to update parks, trails and other upgrades to infrastructure.

City leaders note that a significant portion of the community down here speaks Spanish as a first language.

They also want to incorporate ways to make the community's Hispanic Heritage shine through, whether it's through art or more Hispanic focused programs.

The public is invited to a 5:30 p.m. at Stompin' Groundz, that's located at 2050 Jet Wing Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80916.