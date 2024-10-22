Pueblo County District 70 amends controversial curriculum

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - School administrators in Pueblo County District 70 have reviewed a new curriculum and are inviting parents to have a look, and then bring any questions to a special forum in November.

The TRAILS curriculum, intended to improve the overall well-being of students, came to the forefront in September after parents reported that 3rd graders were being asked about their preferred pronouns.

In light of those concerns from parents, D70 immediately put the new curriculum on hold until it could be thoroughly reviewed.

At the school board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Ronda Rein told the board she has now reviewed every lesson plan, video, link, and worksheet, and is adjusting parts of it to make it more grade-level appropriate.

Rein maintains that the TRAILS curriculum is intended to teach 'life skills for kids' and as a whole has many benefits.

The board invited parents to view the updated curriculum on the D70 website.

There will also be a special meeting on November 12 where parents can ask specific questions about the curriculum.