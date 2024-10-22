Over 7,000 pedestrians were killed in crashes in 2022, Torrance police gives safety tips

By Rebekah Ludman

10/22/24 (LAPost.com) — The Torrance Police Department reminded the public Tuesday that October is National Pedestrian Safety Month by cautioning people to drive slowly and to be aware of people walking on roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, at least 7,522 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes across the county in 2022. Around 1,158 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes across California, which accounted for 26% of all traffic deaths in the state according to the data from NHTSA.

“Every step we take towards greater pedestrian safety is a step towards saving lives,” Torrance Police Sgt. David Koenig said in a statement. “We want to remind everyone that safety begins with you, whether you’re behind the wheel or on foot. Small actions, like slowing down, putting away distractions and yielding at crosswalks, can make a life-saving difference.”

Torrance police advised drivers and pedestrians to follow these safety tips:

Drivers should:

– Not speed and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at any unmarked and marked crosswalks;

– Never drive impaired and;

– Avoid blocking crosswalks when waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Pedestrians should:

– Use signalized crosswalks where driver scan better anticipate foot traffic;

– Watch for any vehicles and practice due care when crossing the street;

– Make it easier for drivers to see you when it’s dark, like wearing bright, reflective clothing and;

– Be cautious when crossing streets at night or on busy streets with higher speed limits.

Any additional information on pedestrian safety can be found at gosafelyca.org.

The Torrance Police Department is also participating in National Teen Driver Safety Week, which started on Oct. 20 and ends Oct. 26. The department is encouraging parents and caregivers to speak with their teens on driver safety.

“Parents and caregivers play a huge part in keeping teens safe on the road,” Torrance

Police Sergeant David Koenig said in a statement. “Having these meaningful conversations, setting rules, and being a role model for safe driving can help teens make better choices when they’re driving.”

In 2022 alone, there were 2,514 people killed in car crashes involving a teen driver across the country, according to NHTSA. In California, young drivers were involved in about 12% of all fatal car crashes in 2022. Car crashes are a leading cause of death for teens between the ages of 15-18 in the country, the department said in a statement.

The department gave the following tips for parents and caregivers:

– Learn about California’s provisional licensing law, which places restrictions on passengers and driving at night during the first year as a licensed driver;

– Lead by example: Have driving sessions with your teen. Teach and show your teen how to drive safely;

– Be firm on rules such as no phone use, eliminating distractions, and always following the speed limit;

–Create a parent-teen driving contract to outline specific driving guidelines and;

– Emphasize the importance of sober driving and to never ride with someone who has been driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

National Pedestrian Safety Month and National Teen Driver Safety Week is celebrated in October every year. They were created by the NHTSA and the U.S. Department of Transportation. Local police departments have previously used this time as an opportunity to spread awareness and data on pedestrian and teen driver safety.

