‘He really has no right’: Woman raises concerns after delivery man left opposing political signs on her lawn

DAVIS, California (KCRA) — UPS is investigating one of its drivers after he left opposing political signs on the lawn of a Davis home while on the clock.

It happened last Thursday and Shelly Bailes’ surveillance cameras caught his actions on video.

“He was not delivering a package to my house,” Bailes said. “I saw that he put something on my lawn.”

When Bailes checked her lawn, she found nearly a dozen small flags supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“I was very surprised when I saw them. I was upset,” Bailes said.

The video shows the driver dropping off packages across the street from Bailes’ home and then placing the flags on her lawn before taking off.

“He really has no right. He’s trespassing on my lawn,” Bailes said.

In a statement to KCRA 3, UPS said, “We respect the right of all Americans to support their chosen candidate, however, we ask our employees to express their political views on their own time.”

They are now investigating the incident.

As election day approaches, Bailes hopes voters can respect each other.

“I have no idea why he did it,” Bailes said. “I can’t imagine what he thought he’d gain by these little signs.”

