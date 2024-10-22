Denver man arrested for vandalism at Pueblo County District Attorney’s office

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Tuesday that they arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with vandalism at the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the PCSO, Adrian Martinez of Denver was arrested for criminal mischief and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the DA's office on Sunday morning, Oct. 20, for a report of a broken window. Security camera footage showed a man walking up to the building and throwing a large rock at a window. He then ran from the area. The rock went through the window and also damaged an interior wall and a desk, the PCSO said.